Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel welcome baby boy

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple's representatives said Biel and Timberlake, 34, have named the boy Silas Randall Timberlake, according to People magazine. "Both mother and baby are doing well and the father is ecstatic," the representatives said. The representatives did not specify when Biel, 33, had given birth. Timberlake and Biel have been married since October 2012. The couple had kept details of the pregnancy tightly wrapped, confirming they were expecting only on Timberlake's 34th birthday in January. "Thank you everyone for the B'day wishes! This year, I'm getting the greatest gift ever. Can't wait," he wrote on Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself kissing Biel's belly. PTI