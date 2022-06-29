Dehradun: Justice Vipin Sanghi took oath as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday.Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office to Justice Sanghi at the Raj Bhawan here.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet members was also present at the occasion. —PTI
Justice Vipin Sanghi Sworn In As U’khand HC Chief Justice
