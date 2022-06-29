    Menu
    States & UTs

    Justice Vipin Sanghi Sworn In As U’khand HC Chief Justice

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June29/ 2022

    U’khand HC Chief Justice

    Dehradun: Justice Vipin Sanghi took oath as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday.Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office to Justice Sanghi at the Raj Bhawan here.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet members was also present at the occasion. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :U’khand HC Chief Justice
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in