Justice Ranganathan Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of U'khand High Court

Dehradun: Justice Ramesh Ranganathan was Friday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to Justice Ranganathan at a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his ministerial colleagues, State Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and legislators, a statement issued here said.

Justice Ranganathan, 60, was the seniormost judge of the Hyderabad High Court before his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. He takes over from Justice K M Joseph who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in August this year. PTI