Justice Rajesh Bindal acting Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Jammu: Justice Rajesh Bindal was on Tuesday appointed the acting Chief Justice of the common High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday in wake of the retirement of Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

The notification issued by the Union Law and Justice Ministry said that the President had, in exercise of powers conferred by the Constitution's Article 223, appointed Justice Bindal, senior most judge of the common high court "to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that high court with effect from 9th December, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Kumari Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, common high court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh".

—IANS