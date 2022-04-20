Justice Chauhan Sworn In As Chief Justice Of U'khand High Court

Dehradun: Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan was sworn in here on Thursday as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. The oath of office was administered to Justice Chauhan by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan auditorium here.

Justice Chauhan, 61, was the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court before being transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court, Nainital on December 31.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, Cabinet Ministers Madan Kaushik and Subodh Uniyal and a host of senior officials, including Chief Secretary Om Prakash and DGP Ashok Kumar, attended the ceremony. —PTI