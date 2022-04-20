Just One New COVID-19 Case In Noida, Only 2nd Time Since Virus Outbreak

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded just a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday in the only second such instance since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, official data showed.

The reduced count of new infections is "not because of low testing" as at least 5,000 antigen-based and over 2,700 RT-PCR tests are being conducted daily in the district, a senior official told PTI. According to the Uttar Pradesh Health Department''s bulletin for a 24-hour period, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one new COVID-19 case while nine patients recovered during the period.

The number of active cases left in the district came down to 67, while overall recoveries surged to 62,484 and the death toll stood at 466, the data showed. So far, 63,017 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar since its outbreak last year, according to the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had last recorded just one COVID-19 case in a single day on January 15, prior to the deadly second wave of the pandemic, which hit the country March onwards, official records showed.

District Surveillance Officer and Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Dohare said the detection of just one new COVID-19 case during the 24-hour period is "certainly not because of low testing". "As per official guidelines, we cannot go lower than the mandatory lower number of testings in a day which is 5,000 for antigen-based rapid tests and 2,700 for RT-PCR tests," he told PTI.

"We are doing more than 5,000 antigen-based tests and over 2,700 RT-PCR tests daily," Dohare said. On the number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, approximately 30 are in hospital for treatment with the senior doctor saying that "roughly half of the patients are in home isolation" as on Thursday. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh 3,552, while overall recoveries surged to 16,79,096 and the death toll mounted to 22,366 on Thursday, according to the official data. —PTI