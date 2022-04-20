Bengaluru (The Hawk): A planetary get-together of the century is going to take place on 21 Dec 2020. The planets involved are Jupiter and Saturn. This is also the time of Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. As we know, the planets move around the Sun in respective orbits and at any given time are seen randomly placed in their path. Sometimes, we see them coming close. Of late, Jupiter and Saturn are doing just that. The planets are already being seen in the sky near each other and their angular separation is decreasing day by day. On 1 December, their separation will reduce to 2.2 degrees, on 15 December to 0.7 degrees and on 21 December to just 6.1 arcminutes. The planets will then be in the constellation of Capricornus, with Jupiter shining at magnitude -2.0 and Saturn at +0.6, i.e., about ten times fainter. Recall that the Moon's diameter is about half a degree. In a degree (°), there are 60 arcminutes and in one arcminute ('), there are sixty arcseconds (''). The limit of detection by normal human eyes (20/20 vision) is one arcminute. After 21 December, the planets will start to drift apart.

Jupiter's period of revolution is 11.86 years and that of Saturn is 29.65 years. Now multiply the two figures and then divide the result by the difference of the same. The resultant is 19.77 years. That is the interval of time over which the two planets in the course of their revolution come together in the sky again. More simply, in one year, Jupiter covers about 30º in its orbit (that is 360º divided by its period) whereas Saturn covers about 12º. Over that interval, Jupiter closes its gap with Saturn by about 18º. In about 20 years, Jupiter comes around to be with Saturn again. The last time the duo drew closest to each other was on 28 May 2000.

Conjunctions where separation gets to be 5 arcminutes (1/12 of a degree) or less are called Great Conjunctions. These are rarest of the rare. The Great Conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn of the last 2100 years are:









Note that there were many more conjunctions over the same period if we count separations within one degree of each other. The next extra-close conjunctions in this century are due on 31 October 2040, 7 April 2060 and 15 March 2080. Of these, the last one is the tightest when Jupiter and Saturn will be seen separated by just about 7 arcminutes only. As a comparison, Mizar and Alcor in the constellation of Ursa Major (the Saptarshi) are 11.8 arcminutes apart and are often used as a test for eyesight.