Jungle Raj Has Ended In UP:Yogi On 6 Month Completion Of His Govt

Lucknow: Claiming his Government has succeeded in ending the `jungle raj'in the first six month of the BJP regime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said Uttar Pradesh is galloping to the path of development because of the political will shown by the government to tame corruption and tenacity to introduce new innovative methods aimed at benefiting poor and farmers. "It is the end of dynastic and caste politics in UP. Instead the focus is now on farmers and youth. People around the country have started looking towards Uttar Pradesh because we are able to perform which was unthinkable six months back – that is to control crime. The end of jungle raj has enthused new confidence among investors and they are now looking towards UP as next investment destination," Mr Yogi said while addressing reporters while releasing his report card of six months' rule here. CM also released a 56 page booklet `Badh Chala Uttar Pradesh, Ek Nayee Disha ki Ore' which talked about Government achievements in all sectors ranging from agriculture to health and from electricity to industrial development. Yesterday, the CM had released a white paper on the corruption and misrule of the previous SP and BSP government's in the state. "The high point of our six month rule is improvement in law and order situation. Earlier on an average 2 riots were reported every week but in last six months not a single riot has taken place in UP. In previous regime police remained a mute spectator because criminals enjoyed a political patronage. With the change of government this culture has changed. Criminals are criminals even if they have political connections and they need to be punished," he said. Elaborating his point he said that in last six months 431 police encounters have taken place in which 17 top criminals have been killed in police encounters. Over 1100 criminals, of which 668 are carrying awards on their heads have been arrested. Gangster Act has been invoked against 69 criminals who have acquired property through illegal means. "All these action has given a sense of security among masses. Government has authorized DGP and District Police Chiefs to increase award on criminals recently and this will have a positive impact on the morale of the police," the CM said. Yogi spoke for almost 45 minutes and half of the time he spoke about importance of having improved law and order and how this can help in opening employment avenues for the youth. He spoke about achievements in all sectors including agriculture where government's initiative to purchase wheat and paddy directly from farmers has left a positive impact. CM also revealed government's proposal to link khatauni with Adhar card. "If we can do it this will end corruption in the village level," he said. "This government is coming up with new ideas. Over 1.53 lakh hectare of government land is encroached. Process has begun to free this land and once we are done with it all gram sabhas will have thousands of acre of surplus land with them," Yogi said. CM also talked about government initiative to give houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, provide ration cards to bonafide beneficiaries, improvement in power availability, increase in enrolment of students under school chalo abhiyaan and make roads pot-hole free by the end of this year. "The Bundelkhand expressway between Agra to Jhansi that will be extended up to Allahabad and Purvanchal expressway connecting Lucknow with Ghazipur will transform the face of UP. Besides, the metro rails in Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Agra will ease the transporation," he said adding that divisional headquarters will son be connected with Lucknow by air. About GST he said Uttar Pradesh's revenue has increased by 33 per cent in August after new tax system came into place in July. "What this government has done is commendable. No other government can ever think of doing this much what we have done in last six months," he said. UNI