Juhi Parmar shares do's and don'ts while dealing with Covid patients

























Mumbai: Television actress Juhi Parmar, whose mother had tested Covid positive recently, has shared a few do's and don'ts to be kept in mind while dealing with those who contract the virus. "Covid-19 has scared us and this time around the second wave in India is really deadly, and has hit us either close to home or right at home. In my case, unfortunately my mom tested positive and then started the 15-day journey of isolation. But with the isolation and medication there are many dos and don'ts for the recovery of a Covid patient," she said.

Talking about do's and don'ts, Juhi shared: "First of all, it is important to understand that even if you only are at home, it doesn't mean you can't get infected. My mother was at home most of the time but she was the one who tested positive, so we should take care of our immunity."

"I would also advise everyone to keep an oximeter handy, so that you can keep a track of the patient's oxygen level and if it drops, then you should immediately consult your doctor and follow their recommendations," she added.

An important thing to do is to keep the patient hydrated, you should see to it that they have at least eight to 10 glasses of warm or normal water along with a glass or two of fresh fruit juice -- either orange or lemon juice, which are rich in Vitamin C. Coconut water and buttermilk can be given too. Do not give them oily food or canned items. Fresh, homecooked meals are the best and it should be simple so that is easy for digestion," she further suggested.

"We must also understand that they are trapped inside their room alone, going through a lot, they're feeling unwell, so we need to keep a regular check on their mental health too. Make them feel loved, cared for and spread a positive vibe, so that they feel secure. Speak about positive things, it will only inspire them to get better soon," Juhi said.

"I really hope these measures are of your help and you or your near and dear ones, whoever is suffering from COVID-19 gets well soon. Please take care, stay safe and let's hope that this pandemic ends soon," concluded the actress.

On the work front, Juhi Parmar features in the Zee TV show "Hamariwali Good News" where she plays the role of Meera.





—IANS