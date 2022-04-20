    Menu
    Showbiz

    Juhi Chawla 'Amused By The Fun Stuff Fans Send'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla sure knows how to amuse herself.

    She took to Instagram to share a meme from her 2019 film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", and wrote: "If matchmaking was my way. I get amused by the fun stuff my team or fans send across. I've been enjoying memes now."

    Apart from having a hearty laugh, she has been urging people to avoid plastic and save the planet.

    Earlier, she had taken to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic. "And this is how my veggies come home delivered … drowned in plastic ..!!!!!… The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry!" Juhi had captioned the image.

    During the lockdown, she has also been helping farmers.

    — IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in