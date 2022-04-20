Judicial Officers Pay Tribute To Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

Bjnor: On the auspicious occasion of Dr Rajendra Prasad's 135th anniversary, a special meeting was organized under the Chairmanship of Mrs Jai Shree Ahuja, the dist judge and Chairperson of Dist Legal Services Authority Bijnor, with judicial officers and staffers in the Central Hall of the dist court on Tuesday. First of all the judicial officers and advocates paid rich tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, offering flowers and garlands at his portrait.

On this occasion, the speakers expressed their detailed views on the life and abandonment of this great leader. The speakers said that Dr Rajendra Prasad was born on December 3, 1884 at Jeeradai village in Siwan dist of Bihar. He was postgraduate in law. He was one of the great leaders of Indian Freedom Movement. He played a vital role as the president of Indian National Congress. We can never forget his contribution to Indian Constitution. Due to his popularity people called him Rajendra Babu or Deshratna with love and affection. Mrs Jai Shri Ahuja, the dist judge, at the same time told a lot of about fundamental rights of Indian Citizens. She administered an oath to judicial officers and staffers by the way of reciting the preamble to the constitution. Mrs Ahuja called upon the judges, advocates and staffers to comply with the facts as detailed in the constitution in their daily routine.