Judicial Inquiry Should Be Conducted To Probe Violence Against Students: Mayawati

Lucknow: Expressing concern over the alleged violence directed towards students in New Delhi's Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said that there should be a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Ms Mayawati said, "Sadly, numerous innocent students and common people were subjected to violence amid protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then Jamia University and the entire Jamia area. Our party stands with the victims."

The BSP honcho added, "In such a situation, the UP and Union government should get the incidents probed by a judicial inquiry and those truly responsible for the same should not be spared at any cost. The police and administration should also work in an impartial manner or this fire will go out of hand and spread in the entire country, especially the educational institutions." The BSP president also appealed to people from all communities to maintain peace and harmony. Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the police action on the students of New Delhi's Jamia Millia and termed it the 'Gujarat Model.'

He had tweeted, "The way in which students at Jamia Millia have been subjected to brutal violence and they are still trapped, it is highly condemnable. Is burning the whole country into violence the true 'Gujarat Model' of people who hold power nowadays?"

Notably, protests erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the Jamia Millia University in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Aligarh. Following clashes between the students and police at AMU on Sunday night, the examinations of the University have been postponed while winter vacations were announced. Internet services were also shut down in the district. UNI