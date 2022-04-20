Judicial commission submits Peshawar school attack probe report

Peshawar: A single-member judicial commission probing the 2014 Peshawar Army Public School massacre has submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The Peshawar High Court had formed the single-member commission headed by Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on October 12, 2018, on the orders of the Supreme Court, reports Dawn news.

The panel became functional seven days later.

Spokesman for the commission Imranullah Khan told the media on Thursday that the report comprised around 3,000 pages and carried statements of different people and important documents.

He said the probe body had recorded the statements of 132 people and of them, 31 were police and army officials and the rest were witnesses, including injured students and parents of the children who lost their lives in the carnage.

The commission had also sent a letter to the Defence Ministry on Februrary 11, 2019, to ensure the appearance of eight army officers before it for recording statements in connection with the attack which killed 149 people, mostly students.

The officers later turned up before the commission and recorded statements regarding the carnage.

On December 16 2014, six Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan stormed into the school and opened fire on school staff and children,.

Of the 149 victims, 132 schoolchildren.

In December 2015, four of the accused were hanged.

--IANS