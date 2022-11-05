Judge chosen by the UNSC for the International Court of Justice

United Nations (The Hawk): Brazil's Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant was chosen by the UN Security Council (UNSC), which met concurrently with the General Assembly but separately from it, to serve on the International Court of Justice until February 5, 2027.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Brant will take over the bench immediately after Judge Antonio Augusto Cancado Trindade of Brazil passed away on May 29.

According to the court's statute, a candidate is deemed elected if they receive an absolute majority of votes in both the Security Council and General Assembly.

The Security Council does not distinguish between its permanent and non-permanent members, and eight votes equal an absolute majority.

In contrast, the General Assembly's 193 member states all have voting rights.

Therefore, in the General Assembly, 97 votes are required for an election to pass with an absolute majority. One of the main US institutions is the International Court of Justice, which has its headquarters in The Hague.

The World Court, often known as the International Court of Justice, is a UN body that renders advisory judgments on legal issues brought up by other UN bodies or organisations.

There are 15 judges on the court, and five of them are chosen every three years.

A judge is elected to fill the remaining months of the term in the event of a death or other vacancy.

(Inputs from Agencies)