Jubilant Foodworks Q3 Revenue Up By 14 Pc At Rs 1,059 Crore

Noida: Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, on Wednesday reported operating revenues for the third quarter of current fiscal at Rs 1,059 crore, marking a growth of over 14 per cent over Q3 FY19.

The growth was driven by a strong performance in delivery, especially online sales which now contribute to 87 per cent of delivery sales. Domino's app saw 41 lakh downloads during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q3 FY20 stood at Rs 254 crore at 23.9 per cent of revenue. Profit after tax was at Rs 104 crore at 9.8 per cent of revenue.

During the quarter, said Jubilant FoodWorks, the business faced significant inflationary headwinds especially in dairy. However, the strong focus on driving operating efficiencies ensured that the business delivered sequential improvement in operating margins.

Like-for-like sales growth for Domino's Pizza stood at 7.2 per cent for the quarter. Same-store-growth for Domino's Pizza was 5.9 per cent on a high base of 14.6 per cent last year.

The company said that store opening momentum further accelerated during the quarter. A total of 47 stores were opened -- 44 for Domino's Pizza, two for Dunkin' Donuts and one for Hong's Kitchen. This was the highest store opening count in 20 quarters.

"We have maintained strong growth momentum despite a slowdown in consumption trends," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia.

"This was driven by our increased focus on basics of the business while elevating the customer experience. We will continue to emphasise on our key pillars of growth to deliver sustained growth going forward," they said in a joint statement.