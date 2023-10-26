Jubilant Foodworks net profit drops 26% to Rs 97.20 crore in Q2 FY24

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Limited, which operates the fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday has posted a decline of 26 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.20 crore in the second quarter (Q2) ended September 2023 as against the net profit of Rs 131.53 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.



However, its total income rose to Rs 1,375.69 crore in Q2 FY24 as against the total income of Rs 1,311.92 crore in Q2 FY23.



The company's total expenses for the September quarter also increased to Rs 1,290.16 crore in Q2 FY24 as against the total expenses of Rs 1,153.92 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, as per the BSE filing.

Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are focused on pursuing growth, driving innovation and executing on opportunities to expand margins. Our investments in technology and delivery channel are paying off, as we registered positive like-for-like growth in the channel and traffic on the app grew ahead of our plan. We will continue to make investments in store expansion, technology and the team to stay ahead of the curve and ensure our continued long-term success.”



Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “The growth continues to be order led with elevated level of consumer engagement and the decline in ticket is also now arrested. Also, second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in ADS of mature stores and Gross Margins are early indicators of structural improvement in the health of our business. Every single action being taken by us is not only helping us manage the short-term challenge but will also ensure a very solid foundation for the long-term growth of our business.”



During the quarter, the company opened 60 new stores in India resulting in a network of 1,949 stores across all brands.



With the addition of 50 new stores and entry in three new cities, Domino’s India expanded its network strength to 1,888 stores across 397 cities.



The company also opened five new restaurant for Popeyes and entered two new cities – Hyderabad and Madurai - taking the network tally to 22 restaurants across six cities. In Hong’s Kitchen, four new stores were added to the network to reach 18 stores across three cities. In Dunkin’, one new store was opened with entry in one new city. And 11 out of 21 stores are now as per the brand’s coffee-first identify.

— ETRetail