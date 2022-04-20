Juan Martin del Potro pulls out of Wimbledon after wrist surgery

London: Argentina`s Juan Martin Del Potro has pulled out of Wimbledon after having a third operation on his left wrist, organisers said on Friday. The former US Open champion, who has only played four matches this year, had surgery in the United States on Thursday. "Juan Martin Del Potro has withdrawn from the Championships 2015 due to recent wrist surgery," the All England Club said in a statement. Australian Marinko Matosevic, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2013, replaces him in the singles draw. Reuters