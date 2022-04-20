JSW Energy net profit jumps 28-fold to Rs 108.44 cr in March quarter

New Delhi: The company''s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company was Rs 3.87 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the firm said in a statement.

According to the statement, total income stood Rs 1,847.65 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,018.16 crore a year ago.

It also reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,081.18 crore for FY20 as against Rs Rs 684.49 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in the last fiscal was Rs 8,559.69 crore in 2019-20, compared to 9,505.56 crore in 2018-19.

The board has also declared dividend of Re one per equity share of Rs 10 (10 per cent), on the paid-up Equity Capital of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020 PTI