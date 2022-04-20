JSES partners with 20 organisations globally to empower students

Sonipat: Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability (JSES), the newly-established ninth school of O.P. Jindal Global University here has forged collaborations with 20 international and Indian organisations to expand opportunities for its undergraduate students.

These collaborations will enable the students to get a practical understanding of ecological and conservation issues through work experience and will result in internship and placement opportunities, the university said on Tuesday.

"The organisations with which JSES has established these collaborations are leading in the field of environment and sustainability and will help promote experiential learning for the students who will be pursuing the B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Studies," Armin Rosencranz, Dean of JSES, said in a statement.

The World Wildlife Fund, Pacific Environment, World Resource Institute, MC Mehta Foundation, Environment Support Group, Global Policy Insights, Toxics links, Tagore Society for Rural Development, Navdanya Foundation, Indian Council for Enviro  Legal Action are among the organisations that have entered into a partnership with JSES.

The other 10 organisations are -- Delhi Greens, Envipol, Green Munia, Dhiway  Research, Uneako, Centre for Science & Environment, Rajputana Society of Natural History, Future group  CSR, Hyundai Electric and the Directorate of Environment & Climate Change.

"This is a landmark initiative promoted by the Jindal School of Environment & Sustainability (JSES)," Rosencranz said.

"Rarely ever in the world of universities, that a new school has developed such an opportunity to its undergraduate students, at the time of the commencement of the school."

JSES was set up in 2019 with an aim to address environmental education though its newly established B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Studies, which will commence classes in September 2020.

--IANS