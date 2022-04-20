JP Nadda To Address Shakti Kendra Workers In U'khand On September 29

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will virtually address workers of Shakti Kendra in Uttarakhand on September 29, sources said on Friday.The BJP, which is busy in the preparations for the elections of five states, is taking forward its preparations in every state. On the one hand, where programs on different fronts are going on in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, in Uttarakhand too, the party has started preparations."Here, BJP is going to organize an event for all the workers of the Shakti Kendras in the state on the coming September 29. Virtually, BJP National President JP Nadda is going to address the workers here," sources said.There are 2364 Shakti Kendras in 70 Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand. "Three to four booths are combined to form a Shakti Kendra. There are a total of 11,235 booths in the state. The party president will address all these Shakti Kendra in-charges on September 29. Also, these days the work of making 'Panna Pramukh' is going on in BJP and is expected to be completed by September 25," party sources said.Earlier, the party was trying to further strengthen its presence among the public through Jan Aashirvad Yatra. Through this program, the party is working to highlight the achievements of the central and state government to the general public.Uttarakhand is slated to hold Assembly elections next year. —ANI