JP Nadda releases BJP's Assam manifesto

Assam: Four days ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday released the party's manifesto focusing chronic flood management, protection and development of the Assamese culture, empowerment of youths and women, correction of the NRC and check infiltrations.



Guwahati: Four days ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday released the party's manifesto focusing chronic flood management, protection and development of the Assamese culture, empowerment of youths and women, correction of the NRC and check infiltrations.

Announcing the ruling the BJP's "Sankalp Patra", Nadda said that there are 10 main focal issues in the manifesto to be implemented with letter and spirit after the party coming to power for the second time in Assam.

