JP Duminy becomes first South African cricketer to take a World Cup hat-trick

New Delhi: While the South African pace attack was expected to make life difficult for the Sri Lankan batsmen in the first quarter-final of the ICC World Cup 2015, it was JP Duminy who wreaked havoc with a hat-trick! Duminy, who hadn't done anything substantial with the ball so far in the series, raised the level of his game as he scalped the wickets of Angelo Mathews, Nuwan Kulasekara and Tharindu Kaushal off consecutive balls. Mathews was the first to go off the last ball of the 33rd over when he hit one straight into the hands of du Plessis at midwicket. In his next over, 35th of the innings, Duminy bowled a flighted delivery to Kulasekara which turned away from him and he edged it to the keeper. The debutant Tharindu Kaushal was dismissed for a first-ball duck as he was trapped in front of the wicket. Apart from Duminy, Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. The duo shared seven wickets between them as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 133. It was the second hat-trick of this World Cup. England speedster Steven Finn claimed the first hat-trick of the tournament against Australia in the first match on February 14.