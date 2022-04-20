Joy to see ladies on 'Thugs of Hindostan' sets: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is shooting for "Thugs of Hindostan" at the historic Mehrangarh Fort here, today said that it was heartening to see women working on the sets of a film, a place where they were "nonexistent" at a time.

The 75-year-old veteran actor took to his personal blog where he praised the women for the efficiency and discipline they brought on location of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed project.

"... The entire controls barring a few, are managed by the ladies... Efficient, demanding, disciplined, screaming their heads off to inefficiency, but getting it done... So so remarkable...

"... And such a joy to see the ladies on set... a region where they were nonexistent in the years gone by... In my time there were just 2 on shoots... The leading lady and her mother... That's it..." Bachchan wrote.

The actor said the times are changing fast as women are coming forward to claim workplaces, which is their right.

"... A majority management by young professionals, running the show with panache and bearing... The industry changeth... As does the world and its opinions on women... There's is a voice that now resounds about for their rightful place... For equality... For recognition... And for respect."

Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Varun Dhawan also took to social media to wish their fans on International Women's Day.

Anushka urged the women to keep fighting for their rights and not surrender to adversities.

"Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don't give up! Happy #WomensDay."

Twinkle shared a text from a friend on Twitter that read, "Embrace your divine feminine power this #WomensDay... And it works because instantly I am in full Kali Ma mode wanting to stab him with my Trishul."

Juhi tweeted, "Happy Women's Day... To every little girl who believes she can... YES she CAN!"

Kajol shared a funny video in which she can be seen asking, "How are you doing, sweety?"

She captioned it as, "Fight like a woman #happywomensday."

Varun quoted Beyonce's hit number "Run the world" and said he hopes women are respected every day, not just on Women's Day.

"WHO RUN THE WORLD - GIRLSSSS. Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I hope we realise we don't need a day to remind us to respect women because we need to do it everyday," he wrote on Twitter.