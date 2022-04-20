Joy Of Performing Live Makes Taapsee Forget Injuries

Chennai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she enjoys dancing so much that the happiness to perform on stage even makes injuries memorable. Taapsee suffered a minor injury while rehearsing for the 62nd Filmfare Awards - South, slated to take place on Sunday here. "I always tend to go overboard while dancing. I enjoy it so much that I don't realise when I get injured in the process. I suffered a minor injury with slight internal bleeding, but I'm sure the happiness to perform will overpower the pain," Taapsee said in a statement. Most of the times, she says, the pain of an injury while dancing seeps in only after performance. Taapsee went on to add that stage is her best companion.