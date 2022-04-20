Chennai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she enjoys dancing so much that the happiness to perform on stage even makes injuries memorable. Taapsee suffered a minor injury while rehearsing for the 62nd Filmfare Awards - South, slated to take place on Sunday here. "I always tend to go overboard while dancing. I enjoy it so much that I don't realise when I get injured in the process. I suffered a minor injury with slight internal bleeding, but I'm sure the happiness to perform will overpower the pain," Taapsee said in a statement. Most of the times, she says, the pain of an injury while dancing seeps in only after performance. Taapsee went on to add that stage is her best companion.
Showbiz
Joy Of Performing Live Makes Taapsee Forget Injuries
April20/ 2022
