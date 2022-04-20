Journalist Pens Book On Preaching Of Sai Baba On His Centenary Mahanirvan Year

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik has released a book on the holy preaching of Sai Baba, penned by a senior journalist, early this week. The book, both in English and Hindi, was dedicated to Saint Sai Baba on his centenary maha nirvan year. The governor, appreciated the book and said that it will help the people to to know the preaching and will follow it in their daily life. The writer and journalist Radhe Krishna, who met the governor on Thursday, said here today that the book has around 500 preaching of Sai Baba and presently it is in Hindi and English. "Very soon we will be publishing the book in three other languages of Marathi, Gujarati and Telugu," he said. While the Hindi book is titled 'Sai Baba ke Pavitra Updesh', the English version is titled as 'The Holy Preaching of Sai Baba." Very soon the Marathi version will hit the stands titled' Sai Baba che Pavitra Updesh'. Radhe Krishna said that the earning from the sale of the book would be given for the education, health and their well being of the poor girls. The Mahanirvan centenary celebrations of Sai Baba would be celebrated between October 17, 2017 and October 14, 2018 UNI