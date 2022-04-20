    Menu
    Journalist killed in bike collision in Rajasthan's Kota

    April20/ 2022

    Kota (Rajasthan): A 45-year-old journalist died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Tuesday, police said.

    Om Prakesh Sharma, a resident of Digod town in Kota district, worked for a Hindi newspaper.

    The accident took place near a petrol pump around 9.45 am, SHO of Digod police station Ramesh Singh said.

    Sharma, who was critically injured, died while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, Singh said.

    The body was sent for postmortem and further investigation into the matter was underway, the SHO added.

    —PTI

