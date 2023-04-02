Joshimath Land Subsidence: Affected Families Can Stay In Hotels Till April 30

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday said that the families rendered homeless after incidents of land subsidence in Joshimath will not be asked to vacate from hotels or temporary camps until April 30.

The government extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30 while considering the proposal of the district administration on the matter.

Apart from this, instructions have also been given to take care of the payments at the hotels, lodges or homestays where the families are living.

At present, 694 members of 181 families are living in various hotels, Dharamshalas and homestays in the municipal area.

Earlier on Friday, the hotel owners issued an ultimatum asking the affected people in the hotels to vacate the rooms by March 31.

Following this, the district administration said that it has written to the government for extending the deadline. Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to the disaster. Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath. In January, Chief Minister Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state. —ANI