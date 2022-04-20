Jordan to start Covid-19 vaccination campaign from Jan 13

Amman: Jordan will start a nationwide vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus from Wednesday onwards, Health Minister Nathir Obeidat said.

Addressing a press conference in the capital Amman, Obeidat said on Sunday that the quantity of Covid-19 vaccines is enough for 20 per cent of Jordan's population, reports Xinhua news agency.

Vaccination does not mean the end of the pandemic, the Minister warned and urged citizens to continue wearing face masks, observe social distancing and refrain from gatherings.

According to Obeidat, the first batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive in the country on Monday.

On Saturday, the country approved the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) vaccine for emergency use, after giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jab the green light.

Secretary-General of the Health Ministry for Epidemiological Affairs Wael Hayajneh said there will be 29 centres across Jordan for the vaccination campaign.

Jordan has so far reported more than 306,000 coronavirus cases and 4,009 deaths.

