Jordan to reopen 3 land border crossings

Amman: Jordanian authorities have announced that the country will open three land border crossings for passenger movement starting from October 29.

In a statement on Saturday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al-Ayed said the government had endorsed the necessary health protocol prepared by the committee of organizing border crossings, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision seeks to "strike a balance" between bringing home stranded Jordanians and controlling the rate of imported Covid-19 cases, said Al-Ayed, who is also the government spokesperson.

The border crossings to receive passengers during this phase will be limited to the al-Mudawara crossing, the King Hussein Bridge, and the Sheikh Hussein Bridge, he said.

The government will further issue information on procedures at each border crossing, the Minister added.

