    World

    Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border

    April20/ 2022


    Amman: The military said it thwarted two attempts to "infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs" into Jordan. The statement said "rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third." It said the others fled back into Syria following the incident.

    The amphetamines were labelled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.

    Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

    —IANS

