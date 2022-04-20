Jonty Rhodes blessed with baby girl, names her 'India Jeanne'

New Delhi: Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and wife Melanie were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday afternoon. Interestingly, the pair have named her India Jeanne Jonty Rhodes. Rhodes' wife delivered the baby at a Santa Cruz hospital in Mumbai as the couple were preparing for the water birth since the last three months. The Mumbai Indians fielding coach took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news and also pass on good cheer from his newly born daughter to the struggling MI side. Jonty and his team would be hoping 'India' brings some luck to the Mumbai Indians.