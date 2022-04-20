Jonita Gandhi unveils new version of 'This Christmas'

Mumbai: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She has released a new version of This Christmas, in sync with Yuletide spirits.

Jonita collaborates with music David Joseph and Alok Merwin on the song.

"Christmas has always been such a special time of year, especially growing up in Canada. No matter where you went, every radio station and mall would be playing non-stop Christmas songs from late November through to Christmas," she said.

"There's such a joyous feeling about Christmas time and especially this year, the world could do with all the cheer we can spread, so I thought what better way to do that than to share the spirit of Christmas through music? This year I've collaborated with two incredible music, David and Alok, on a 90s vibe RnB version of 'This Christmas', and I'm so glad we were able to shoot the video together. We had a blast. I hope this one gives you the same throwback feel it gives me," added singer.

The song is available for streaming on digital platforms.

—IANS