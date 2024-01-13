Jonathan Majors Removed from '48 Hours in Vegas' Film Following Court Verdict

Amidst legal woes, Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors removed from '48 Hours in Vegas' film following a recent court verdict. The 34-year-old star faced charges related to an altercation with his then-girlfriend, impacting his association with major studios. Lionsgate, the studio behind the Rodman-centered movie, also distances itself, prompting a search for new collaboration.

Los Angeles: In a significant development, Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has been ousted from the upcoming movie '48 Hours in Vegas,' centered around former basketball player Dennis Rodman, following a recent court decision.



The 34-year-old actor, currently facing legal challenges, was recently found guilty of a misdemeanor assault charge and a harassment violation stemming from a March incident involving his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.



In the wake of this verdict, both Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co have severed ties with Majors, removing him from all their future projects. Joining the trend, Lionsgate, the Hollywood studio associated with '48 Hours in Vegas,' has also distanced itself from the embattled actor.



Variety, a prominent entertainment news outlet, reports that Lionsgate has relinquished the film back to the producers in their pursuit of a new collaborator. The movie aims to depict the true story of Dennis Rodman's infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals, focusing on the Bulls' power forward.



The production team comprises Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood as producers for Lord Miller, while Ari Lubet, Will Allegra, and Rodman are set to executive produce. Jordan VanDina is tasked with writing the screenplay.



As Majors awaits sentencing on February 6, facing the potential of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction, various outcomes, including probation or alternative non-jail sentences, remain on the table.

