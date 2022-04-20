Jolie unknowingly wrote her breast cancer story 14 years before surgery

London: Angelina Jolie had unknowingly foretold her future in 1999, which was 14 years before her own surgery, when she wrote a story portraying a girl who opts for a double mastectomy because her mother was dying of breast cancer, it has been revealed. The 39-year old actress didn't know that eight years after writing the fictional tale called 'Skins' when she was 24, her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, would die of ovarian cancer and that in 2013 she would get her breasts removed as she was prone to cancer that killed her mother, grandmother and aunt, the Mirror reported. The 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' actress recently revealed that she had got her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after doctors warned her that she carried a gene that gave her 50 per cent chance of developing ovarian cancer. Jolie said in an interview with the New York Times magazine that she told herself to be strong and live to see her children grow up and meet her grandchildren. She added that she was looking for ways to strengthen her immune system as she was still prone to cancer but she now knew that her children would never have to say that their mother died of ovarian cancer . ANI