Joint US-UK Operation Targets Houthi Sites in Yemen Following Red Sea Assaults

Amid rising tensions, the US and UK collaborate in a targeted military response against Houthi rebels in Yemen following unprecedented Red Sea attacks. President Joe Biden asserts the necessity of safeguarding international maritime vessels, denouncing the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The joint operation, supported by key allies, underscores a commitment to regional stability and the protection of vital waterways.

Washington: In a decisive move, US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the United States and the United Kingdom, with backing from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, have launched coordinated strikes on locations in Yemen utilized by Houthi "rebels."



Addressing the press, President Biden stated, "These strikes are a direct response to the unprecedented attacks by Houthi forces on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the deployment of anti-ship ballistic missiles—a historical first." The statement, released by the White House, highlighted the severity of the situation, emphasizing the threat posed to US personnel, civilian mariners, and international partners, along with the potential disruptions to trade and the endangerment of freedom of navigation.



"These actions," President Biden declared, "have compelled us to take decisive measures to protect our personnel and ensure the unimpeded flow of commerce. I want to make it clear that we will not hesitate to implement further measures if necessary."



The joint military operation underscores the commitment of the US and its allies to safeguarding regional stability and securing vital waterways from hostile actions, signaling a resolute stance against threats to international maritime security.

