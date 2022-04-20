Joint health team to visit Delhi Covid hospitals

New Delhi: A joint team of doctors from Central health department, Delhi government, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and three municipal corporations of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals here to inspect the healthcare system.

The decision was taken in a key meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday morning in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, officers of three municipal corporations in Delhi and members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

It was decided that the team would check the preparedness in these hospitals to fight novel coronavirus cases in the national capital and will prepare a report based on its survey.

The report compiled by the team will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry and action will be taken to better Delhi''s situation as the city is passing through its worst phase with 38,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, and 1,271 deaths.

Shah in a series of tweets shared the information soon after the meeting ended amid a worrying spike in corona infections in the city where 2,134 new cases and 57 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period.

