Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Oppn

New Delhi: On Sunday, Union minister Anurag Thakur encouraged opposition lawmakers who had just returned from Manipur to participate in a parliamentary discussion on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state and share their perspectives.

After the Monsoon session began on July 20, the Union minister of information and broadcasting accused the opposition of avoiding debate on the ethnic violence in the state in Parliament.

Before the current session of Parliament began, he claimed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already issued a forceful statement on the crimes against women in Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.—Inputs from Agencies