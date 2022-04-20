Johnson self-isolates after Covid-19 contact

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this year, on Monday announced that he was self-isolating after "being in contact with someone with Covid-19". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "I've been instructed by our NHS Test and Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19. "I'm in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus and our plans to #BuildBackBetter." In a video, also posted on the micro-blogging platform, Johnson said that he was "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace on Sunday and was asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure. "We have got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we could do that now is by self-isolating for 14 days when you get contacted by NHS Test and Trace," Johnson said in the video. "I am absolutely confident that together we can beat this disease. Don't forget hands, face, space, get a test if you have symptoms," he added. According to a BBC report, the Prime Minister on November 12 spent about 35 minutes with Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who lost his sense of taste the next day. On Sunday, Anderson announced that he was self-isolating with his wife after they both tested positive for the virus. In April, Johnson spent three nights in intensive care after contracting the disease. He later said it "could have gone either way" and thanked healthcare workers for saving his life. The development comes as England is currently under a national lockdown, the second of its kind since the onset of the pandemic in the UK, aimed at curbing the resurgence of new Covid-19 cases. As of Monday, the UK's Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 1,372,884 and 52,026, respectively.

— IANS