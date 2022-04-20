Johnny Lever's hilarious warning to coronavirus

Mumbai: Comedian Johnny Lever has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people in the midst of coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, he uploaded a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen giving warning to the deadly virus.

"Corona…ab tera rona shuru hojaega .. aisa bhagega tu …bhagega tu corona ..mangega na tu paani…India me ghusne ki kar baitha jo tu naadani. . Teri maregi nani…hum Hindustani" Johny said in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Johny wrote: "Warning to #corona Warning …#humhindustani #IndiaFightsCarona #GharBaithoIndia #covid19."

And it seems Johny's warning has left netizens in splits.

A user commented: "Hahaha. Super sir."

Another one wrote: "What an actor, it made me laugh a lot."

—IANS