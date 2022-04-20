Johnny Depp to endorse Dior men's fragrance

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Johnny Depp is to front his first ever perfume campaign after becoming the face of a new scent for Dior. Depp will appear in a campaign, created by Fran�ois Demachy, the Mo�t Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house's perfume creator, and while the brand has refused to disclose how much the actor will earn, it has been suggested he will receive a big cut for his commitments to the fragrance, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The "Mortdecai" actor is already one of Hollywood's richest stars, having earned millions from the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" franchise and a string of other Hollywood successes. In the past few months, he has been in Australia to film scenes for his much-anticipated new movie in the franchise, "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales". Production on the movie, which is set for release in two years' time, began back in September 2014 and reportedly boasts a budget worth as much as $250 million. IANS