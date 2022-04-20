Washington: Johnny Depp will be tying the knot to his fiance Amber Heard in a simple ceremony at the actor's private island in the Bahamas next weekend, it has been confirmed. An insider spilled the beans to Us Magazine that the marriage will be a really simple ceremony and things are in a great place with the couple. The 'Mortdecai' actor and the 28-year-old actress got engaged in January 2014 after nearly two years of dating. ANI
Lifestyle
Johnny Depp set to marry fiance Amber Heard in Bahamas
April20/ 2022
