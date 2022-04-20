John Cena pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Los Angeles: WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena has paid a tribute to late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on social media.

Cena''s tribute was a photograph of a smiling Rishi Kapoor. He did not caption it but fans have left comments on it.

One wrote: "Legend posting about legend."

Another wrote: "Legend never dies #RipRishiKapoor."

This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. During "Bigg Boss 13", he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz.

Back then, too, Cena did not caption the picture.

Prior to that, he had shared a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra''s son and later dedicated a post on his Instagram for the actress.

