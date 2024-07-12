John Cena dons desi look for Anant, Radhika's wedding, strikes his 'you can't see me' pose

Global icons Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also graced the event, receiving a grand welcome at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel.

Mumbai: WWE champion and actor John Cena surprised everyone with his desi look at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

John Cena happily posed for shutterbugs as he arrived at the wedding venue in a powder blue bandhgala suit. He elevated his appearance with signature "you can't see me" pose.

Global sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are also in Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

The sisters were graciously welcomed with a luxurious reception at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, setting the stage for their immersion into the wedding festivities.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Anant and Radhika's union has been preceded by a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where they welcomed a distinguished guest list.

