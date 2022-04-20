John Abraham Turns On His Beast Mode

Mumbai: John Abraham on Friday encouraged fitness enthusiasts by sharing photographs of his workout session on social media.

John shared pictures from the gym on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen lifting weights. The actor flaunts biceps and triceps in black and white photographs.

"No rest for the weary," captioned the actor using the hashtags #riseandgrind, #beastmode and #gym #fitness.

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate.

John will also be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari. —IANS