John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam action thriller 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

New Delhi: Actor, Producer John Abraham has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam action thriller 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum.'

He took to Twitter to share his excitement.

"Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill, and a good story," he tweeted.

"At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience..we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake in Hindi. Really Excited !!!" Abraham further wrote.

The original film featured actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

Details about the cast of its Hindi remake haven't been revealed yet. (ANI)