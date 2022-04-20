John Abraham gives sneak peek into his morning workout session

New Delhi: By sharing a glimpse of his morning workout session, Bollywood star John Abraham on Saturday flaunted his chiselled back as he soared the temperature with his shirtless picture.

The 'Force' star took to Instagram and treated fans to a glimpse of his chiselled physique as he engaged in a workout in the gymnasium. In the photograph, John is seen flaunting his toned back while doing pull-ups as he sweats it out in the gym.

The 48-year-old actor wrote, "Woke up like this. #fitness #backworkout #gym"

Celebrity followers including Sidharth Malhotra and more than 2 lakh fans hit like on the post with many leaving comments.

John's 'Dostana' co-star Abhishek Bachchan also left fire emojis to react to his gym photo.

On the work front, John has kick-started the shoot for his upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' that also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar in pivotal roles.

John Abraham also has 'Pathan' in the pipeline co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)