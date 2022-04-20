Johari Digital Healthcare Launches ‘Johari Centre Of Excellence’ At IIT Jodhpur Technology Park

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. (JDHL) launched the Johari Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Technology Park on Monday, 3rd January 2022. This collaboration is a step towards making India self-reliant in the manufacturing of medical devices.Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, Prof. Sampat Raj Vadera, Deputy Director, IIT Jodhpur, Mr Satyendra Johari, CEO & Founder and Mrs Nisha Johari, Co - Founders, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd., and other dignitaries were present during the launch.Mr. Satyendra Johari, CEO & Founder, Johari Digital (JDHL), said, “This collaboration is a win-win situation for both JDHL and IIT Jodhpur. It will enable core research into innovations for world-class product development in the country. Commercialization with complete quality control needs a lot of effort in research and development. Johari Digital can play an important role to bridge this gap.”With the healthcare market embracing contemporary technologies of Artificial intelligence and data-based remote healthcare, this Centre of Excellence at IIT Jodhpur will establish vital synergy between academia and industry for advanced healthcare technologies. It will be a unique opportunity to develop accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare devices at a higher pace and scale to meet the global demand.At the launch, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “There are several emerging technologies coming up at IIT Jodhpur potentially in different spaces. Some of these technologies are in the space of electronics as well as mechanical applications where joining hands with Johari will bring a set of products through this collaboration which will be conceptualized, indigenously developed and engineered so as to bring up products of Indian origin.”Further, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, added, “This Centre of Excellence will lead to the development of products which have originated from India, the entire IP as well as the manufacturing capability will also be with India. For a new IIT like IIT Jodhpur, this alliance with a global player like Johari in Jodhpur has huge value. This will nucleate a medtech industrial ecosystem in the country.”Mrs. Nisha Johari, Co-founder, Johari Digital, shared, “Such a Centre of Excellence will give budding engineers the opportunity to get absorbed for world-class product development within the country. It can help stop the brain drain from premium institutes like IIT and we look forward to a great future through this venture.”Johari Digital is a global medtech company with 40+ years of expertise in medical devices manufacturing. The manufacturing facility complies with MDSAP, ISO 13485:2016, and FDA (21 CFR 820) standards and processes.Johari's versatile product development portfolio has innovative life science products, diagnostic devices, medical technologies based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and therapeutic devices. Global medtech giants and innovative start-ups rely on the company for manufacturing solutions. Johari now has an active presence on the IIT Jodhpur campus and this will cater to the growing demands of the fast-evolving healthcare and medical market.