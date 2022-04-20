Joe Biden, wife test negative for Covid-19

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his doctor has confirmed.

In a statement issued on Friday, Kevin O'Connor, the former Vice President's primary care physician, said: "Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected," The Hill news website reported.

Also confirming the development on Twitter, Biden said in a post: "I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern.

"I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

This confirmation came hours after President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The President has been admitted to the Walter Reed Hospital in Washington from where he will be working for the few days, limiting his campaigning in the month before the presidential election.

Melania Trump has stayed on at the White House.

Later on Friday while speaking in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Biden said that "we have to take this virus seriously, it's not going away automatically", CNN reported.

"We have to do our part to be responsible. It means following the science, listening to the experts, washing our hands, social distancing. It means wearing a mask in public. It means encouraging others to do so as well."

The Democratic nominee further said that he and his wife, Jill, send their "prayers for the health and safety" of Trump and the First Lady.

Meanwhile, Biden's running mate Kamala Harris was also tested for the coronavirus earlier in the day and he results showed that she was negative.

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to debate on October 7, while Trump and Biden are slated to appear in two more debates, one on October 15 and another on October 22, The Hill news reported.

It remains unclear whether the debates will be held at all given Trump's illness.

