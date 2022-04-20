Joe Biden gets Covid vaccine live on TV

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on live television to assure the country that inoculations were safe.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There's nothing to worry about," Mr Biden said after receiving the first shot of the vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

Mr Biden said the Trump administration "deserves some credit" for launching the vaccine program.

The 78-year-old leader also urged the countrymen to keep wearing face masks and practice social distancing during the holidays. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel," Mr Biden added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Biden's wife, Jill Biden, received the first dose of the vaccine.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are also expected to receive their first shots next week.

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were among those leaders who received the first doses last week.

US President Donald Trump, who was tested positive for the virus and spent three days in hospital in October, has not received the vaccine so far.

Pfizer and Moderna have received the approval for the vaccination in the country. Distribution of the Moderna vaccine has also started.

The US has been the most-affected country in the world with 17,994,936 COVID cases and 319,086 deaths till date, according to The Johns Hopkins University.

—UNI



