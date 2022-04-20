Joe Biden's son says his 'tax affairs' under probe

Washington: Hunter Biden, the son of US President-elect Joe Biden, has announced that his tax affairs were currently under investigation.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he learned "for the first time" a day earlier that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised his legal counsel that they were investigating his tax affairs, Xinhua news agency.

"I take this matter very seriously," he said in the statement.

"I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden added.

Responding to the statement, Joe Biden, who is slated to take office next month, said that he is deeply proud of his son, who has "fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger".

Hunter Biden, 50, is Joe Biden's second son.

According to a CNN report citing informed sources, investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, including China.

The sources said the investigation started in 2018.

—IANS